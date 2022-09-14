LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced that a 48 million dollar Flood Mitigation Assistance project has been approved by FEMA for Louisiana.

The Flood Mitigation Assistance is a national program that provides funding to states, local communities, federally recognized tribes and territories. The funds provided can be used to reduce or get rid of repetitive flood damage risk to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program.

12 sub-recipients have been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to receive this grant.

Calcasieu $5,989,465 Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority $225,000 East Baton Rouge $14,491,327 Jefferson $10,373,376 City of Walker $318,617 New Orleans $379,790 Rapides $2,121,496 St. Charles $5,350,985 St. Mary $174,600 St. Tammany $4,157,275 Tangipahoa $3,149,163 Terrebonne $1,114,715 Grand Total $47,845,811 The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

FEMA requires state, local, tribal and territorial governments to develop and adopt hazard mitigation plans as a condition for receiving certain types of non-emergency disaster assistance, including funding for Hazard Mitigation Assistance projects.