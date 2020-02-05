40% of town’s water billed; Baldwin addresses audit issues

BALDWIN, LA — An audit report released Monday shows multiple problems with the finances of Baldwin. The small St. Mary Parish town has a deficit totaling more than a million dollars.
It is a trend with many of the areas taking less money then they take in, but there are a few things auditors listed that are specifically holding Baldwin back.
“You go into all these small towns, and you find that the water system is the root of all evils,” Abel Prejean, Mayor of Baldwin, said.
In fact, the largest problem inside a 99-page audit for the town is it’s water bills.
The municipality still owes bonds on their water plant, but haven’t used it in two years. Their wells have so much ammonia, they can’t be treated, so they purchase water from the water district. However, Baldwin is cited as billing as low as 40% of the water it purchased from the water district last fiscal year.
Mayor Abel Prejean explained much of the water is going missing, “To lose water at the rate we’re losing water, we’d have to have geysers in our town. We don’t.”
That issue is being addressed by installing new electronic meters, more reliable than their mechanical predecessors. The meters are set to be installed at every home by the end of February, but water isn’t the town’s only issue.
The audit states the town isn’t seizing and selling enough properties with unpaid taxes or suspending the licenses of those with unpaid tickets. Mayor Prejean said his staff is so small and the cost of tracking everyone down outweighs the benefit.
“Anything that’s not being done, it’s not because we don’t want to do it or that we’d like to have it done,” Prejean remarked. “It’s that sometimes we don’t have the capacity, and that’s when things start falling behind.”
Prejean said despite a shrinking tax base and funding, Baldwin isn’t missing its bond payments on its largest debts, and he hopes to eliminate that debt entirely by increasing payments when the city is able.
Small towns are widdling away admitted Prejean, but, “In spite of the debts that we still have that we’re working through, the town is still viable. It’s not dead.”
Prejean’s administration has taken steps to buckle down on payments since he took the Mayor’s office at the beginning of 2019.
He mentioned stopping the collection of partial utility payments and cutting utilities after repeat delinquent payments. The town used to have 20-30 cut-offs a month, but it has recently reduced that number by half.
The audit suggested raising rates or finding new income sources, but Prejean referred to the Louisiana Rural Water Authority who completed a rate study and advised that the water rates for Baldwin are high enough and that the rates do not need adjusting.
Prejean also said the town is in the process of renegotiating the water rate purchase from Water District 4 to try and eliminate the high cost of Water purchase. “We’re finding ourselves having to do more with less.”
You can read the full 99-page audit here.