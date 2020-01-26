Live Now
3-year-old boy dies after being shot in head in Baton Rouge

Update:

A 3-year-old boy who was shot in the head before noon Saturday has died at a hospital, Don Coppola Jr. with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Police have identified the child as Amir Antoine.

The investigation is still on going.

Original:

A 3-year-old was shot just before noon Saturday in the 1900 block of Birch Street in Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

The Advocate reported that the child is in critical condition, and police are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

