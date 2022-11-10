AVOYELLES, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man is dead after crashing into several trees in Avoyelles Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E.

Lance Joseph Richard, 29, of Opelousas was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to LSP.

LSP said that around 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 10, Richard was traveling north on LA 361 in a Toyota Avalon. For reasons still under investigation, Richard’s vehicle traveled off of the roadway and hit multiple trees.

A toxicology sample was taken and submitted for analysis, LSP said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The crash remains under investigation.