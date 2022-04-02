IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A two vehicle crash ultimately claims the life of a Tyrell White, 24 of Maringouin.

Louisiana State Police report that troopers began investigating a two vehicle serious injury crash shortly after 6:00p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. LSP confirms the crash occurred on LA Hwy 77 in Iberville Parish.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a Freightliner UPS delivery truck was stopped in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 77.

White was traveling north on LA Hwy 77 in a Chevrolet Trailblazer. For reasons still under investigation, as White approached the stopped Freightliner, he failed to stop and struck the rear of the truck.

State police reports white was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On April 1, Troop A was notified by the hospital that White succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.