23 days of praying, hoping, and searching for the Seacor Power crew members lost

Cypremort, LA., (KLFY) – As the days and weeks continue to pass, community members continue searching for those still missing, and pray for those who lost their lives following the Seacor Power disaster.

“It is very moving because this is something we are known for, we always come together even though we don’t know each other,” Pastor of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux Vicente DeLa Cruz said.

Search efforts have now shifted to the west, near Vermilion Bay.

“I want everybody to know we’re doing everything in our power to have closure for someone,” Scott Daspit said. Dylan Daspit, Scott’s son, is one of the seven missing men.

Community members continue gathering from across Southern Louisiana to volunteer and help with search efforts.

“Coming together not only shows the sense of support, but faith and the goodness of people will come to you in times of need like this,” Father DeLa Cruz said.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has been searching the Vermilion Bay for several days. Sheriff Blaise Smith said he hopes to help give the families closure.

“We offer all of our condolences and sympathy, that’s why we’re out here to bring some kind of resolution,” Smith said.

Many familiar faces who volunteered in Cocodrie joined the efforts in Vermilion Bay to head back onto the water. Titan, a cadaver dog, continues his search efforts.

“What we are trying to do is what we have done in the past, that, whenever something like this happens, families come together and we support one another, not only by our persons but our prayers,” Father DeLa Cruz said.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Smith echoed Father DeLa Cruz in continuing to pray for the families impacted by these tragic events. “To the general public, we’d ask them to continue in prayer,” he said.

Daspit said he won’t give up until he feels as though nothing else can be done. “It’s going to be my goal until I make the reality, the reality really sticks and we’ve decided to finish the search,” he said.