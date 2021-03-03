2021 Acadiana Go Red For Women “Lunch-In” goes digital, supporting the American Heart Association

In a normal year about this time, you’d find tons of women wearing red, gathering together, and spreading awareness about heart disease.

This year, the American Heart Association Go Red for Women luncheon will be virtual, but the lessons of staying healthy, getting screened, and working to prevent heart disease are just as important. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. One in every five females dies of heart disease, another shocking statistic, every 36 seconds someone dies from heart disease.

“Count to 36 and someone has died, that is such an eerie thought but it’s reality,” says Karen Wyble with Ochsner Lafayette General. She has been a long-time health care provider in Acadiana and has also been impacted by heart disease directly, having women in her family who have suffered.

She explains that women who suffer from heart disease can present different symptoms than men. Women might not even feel chest pain. Some symptoms females can experience are nausea, joint pain, chills, flu-like symptoms, fatigue, and shortness of breath. The American Heart Association works to raise funds that go directly towards research in the hopes of saving lives.

“We need to have more studies surrounding women symptoms and why are they different, menopause and heart disease. What can we do to ensure that during this normal life cycle that we can stay healthy and not suffer from the detriment of heart disease,” says Wyble.

The 2021 Acadiana Go Red for Women “Lunch-In” will be held on March 4 from noon to 1 PM. See the image below for details.