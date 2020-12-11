20-year old Lafayette man dies in house fire on St. Benjamin Dr.

Dense fog is not developing this Friday morning as temperatures are much milder across Acadiana as they start off in the mid to upper 50s. Unseasonably warm weather returns this afternoon with highs back in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

A few showers are possible this afternoon but scattered rain is much more likely late tonight into early Saturday morning. A few storms could be strong. Saturday should dry out quickly with another round of rain expected on Sunday.