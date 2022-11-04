BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The preliminary autopsy results of a 20-month-old who died on Halloween were released by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office Friday morning.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was investigating after an infant died on Halloween.

Police said an investigation into a male child’s death was launched on Monday, Oct. 31 after officers responded to a local hospital. Additional details shared by police Friday said the child, identified as Jahrei Paul, was taken to the emergency room by a family member where he was pronounced dead.

According to the coroner’s office, Paul’s preliminary autopsy findings showed the cause of death as acute fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death as undetermined.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) shared the following statement:

“DCFS is deeply grieved by the death of this child. Louisiana law prevents our department from commenting on, or even acknowledging the existence of, a case of child abuse or neglect. Normally, if there is an investigation, state laws make the entire process – from report to investigation to outcome – confidential. However, in cases of a fatality, should abuse and neglect be medically determined by an examining physician to be a contributing factor in the cause of death, the law allows our department to provide additional information. Despite our profound workforce challenges, we are fully committed to investigating cases according to best practices and to the best of our ability. We have always been committed to transparency and are committed to releasing as much information as we can within the limits of the law. We will be releasing additional information as we get further into the investigation.” DCFS

The investigation into Paul’s death is ongoing, BRPD said Friday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4769 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.