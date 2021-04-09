2 injured in overnight shooting, Opelousas Police investigating

‘Feeding Acadiana’ is a two-week community wide response to the needs of those who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity throughout Acadiana. The initiative, presented by NuNu’s Fresh Market, is a partnership between Social Entertainment and Catholic Charities of Acadiana to raise essential support for FoodNet Food Bank and it’s partner food pantries throughout Acadiana. The fundraiser kicks off on Monday, April 12th and ends on Monday, April 26th.100% of the donations raised via the Feeding Acadiana fundraiser will be used to purchase and distribute shelf stable food items to care for individuals and families who experience food insecurity in our community.

“The pandemic and two major hurricanes have thrust so many new families into crisis,” said BenBroussard, Chief Communications Officer for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “A meal is an essentialhuman need and is something that so many of us don’t think twice about. Collectively, we all have awonderful opportunity to care for our neighbors who suffer through this Feeding Acadiana campaign.”Donations to the Feeding Acadiana campaign stay local as food will be purchased locally through NuNu’s Fresh Market and distributed to FoodNet Food Bank and partner food pantries throughout the 8 Parishes of Acadiana.To donate to the FEEDING ACADIANA fundraiser, text FOODNET to 797979