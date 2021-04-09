2 injured in overnight shooting, Opelousas Police investigating

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police in Opelousas responded to a report of shots fired early this morning.

Chief Martin Mclendon says officers arrived on the scene just before 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Park Avenue and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and the other victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Both are being treated at a local hospital.

Mclendon says there are no suspects at this time.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

