PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — Police responded to a reported shooting on Friday night during a high school football game at Port Allen High School.

A 16-year-old died, and an adult female was injured and is in the hospital, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman, Sgt. Landon Groger.

The shooting occurred at the parking lot of the stadium on campus during halftime of Friday night’s football contest between Brusly and Port Allen high schools. The game was called and ended in a 13-13 tie.

This is a developing story.