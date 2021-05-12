13th Annual Downtown Lafayette Crawfish Boil

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 13th annual DLU Crawfish Boil is on Thursday, May 13 in Parc Sans Souci, from 4:30pm – 8:30pm, presented by long-time downtown business, Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina.



This year’s crawfish boil will look a little different than past events due to COVID-19 restrictions, which is why we’ll be providing both Toot’N’Scoot (to-go) orders as well as on-site dining (tables of 8) for you to sit with family and friends.



Since 2004, a rooftop crawfish boil has been a DLU annual tradition with a two-fold purpose: to bring the business community together and help contribute to the operational expenses of our non-profit.



Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) is the non-profit organization that produces events like Downtown Alive!, ArtWalk, Sunday Brunch, and so much more.

This event is their annual fundraiser that helps to support our mission in preserving, restoring, and expanding Downtown Lafayette.



You can visit www.downtownlafayette.org/crawfishboil to learn more about this event.

We’re also on Facebook and Instagram @downtownlft and update our event calendar regularly to keep you all updated on the latest and greatest activities Downtown!