LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) arrested a middle school student on Thursday after he allegedly threatened to shoot other students.

According to CPSO, the 12-year-old Moss Bluff Middle School student was charged with terrorizing.

Authorities said that while the boy was at school, he threatened to shoot students on campus. After an investigation and an interview with the boy, he was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.