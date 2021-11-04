12-year-old among 3 dead in Shreveport shooting; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY)– Shreveport Police are investigating the death of three people found on West 82nd St. in a Shreveport home.

Police reported the deceased as one female and two males, and have now released that one of these victims was a 12-year-old.

SPD says they are looking for a male suspect considered to be armed and dangerous. Detectives believe the suspect is driving a burgundy Dodge Journey.

Investigators believe the incident may have been domestic.

This is an ongoing investigation, information will be released as it becomes available.