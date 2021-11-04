12-year-old among 3 dead in Shreveport shooting; SPD investigating

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY)– Shreveport Police are investigating the death of three people found on West 82nd St. in a Shreveport home.

Police reported the deceased as one female and two males, and have now released that one of these victims was a 12-year-old.

SPD says they are looking for a male suspect considered to be armed and dangerous. Detectives believe the suspect is driving a burgundy Dodge Journey.

Investigators believe the incident may have been domestic.

This is an ongoing investigation, information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar