11/9/21 Morning Rush: U.S. allows fully vaccinated overseas travelers from 33 countries

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-- Acadian Slice's Korey Champagne joined News 10's Gerald Gruenig in the kitchen this morning at baker's hours to show off some of the pies Acadian Slice is preparing for the holiday season.

The first pie built in the kitchen this morning was the holiday classic apple pie. Acadian Slice cooks and cores the apples and makes the pastry shells themselves, then finishes the pie off with a vanilla glaze.