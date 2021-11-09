11/9/21 Morning Rush: U.S. allows fully vaccinated overseas travelers from 33 countries

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s headlines include:
- Overseas travelers are once again allowed into the U.S. as of yesterday, as long as they are fully vaccinated; 33 countries included.
- Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a lawsuit that put a halt to some of the federal vaccine mandates.
- Eunice nursing home staff and residents receive COVID-19 booster shots.
- New Iberia coroner’s office has identified the victim of Saturday night’s shooting; suspect arrested.
- The FBI has joined the criminal investigation into Astroworld Music Festival deaths
- Retired Lieutenant General Russel Honore’ rallied outside Lafayette Country Club while oil company executives hosted an event.
- Downtown Abbeville bridge is being repaired. Closures could last until December.
- Voters have until 4:30 p.m. today to request their absentee ballot.
- Acadiana Eats: Acadian Slice
- Today’s Forecast: Chilly morning, warm and cloudy afternoon