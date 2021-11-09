11/9/21 Morning Rush: U.S. allows fully vaccinated overseas travelers from 33 countries

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!

Today’s headlines include:

  • Overseas travelers are once again allowed into the U.S. as of yesterday, as long as they are fully vaccinated; 33 countries included.
  • Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a lawsuit that put a halt to some of the federal vaccine mandates.
  • Eunice nursing home staff and residents receive COVID-19 booster shots.
  • New Iberia coroner’s office has identified the victim of Saturday night’s shooting; suspect arrested.
  • The FBI has joined the criminal investigation into Astroworld Music Festival deaths
  • Retired Lieutenant General Russel Honore’ rallied outside Lafayette Country Club while oil company executives hosted an event.
  • Downtown Abbeville bridge is being repaired. Closures could last until December.
  • Voters have until 4:30 p.m. today to request their absentee ballot.
  • Acadiana Eats: Acadian Slice
  • Today’s Forecast: Chilly morning, warm and cloudy afternoon

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar