11/8/21 Morning Rush: woman still at large after allegedly shooting her mother

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– News 10's Morning Rush
Today’s Headlines:
- Police are still searching for a woman who allegedly shot her mother multiple times in St. Landry Parish.
- New Iberia Police are searching for a person of interest after finding a man shot to death in his home.
- A motorcyclist was killed on I-10 in Lafayette Parish on Sunday night.
- Investigators in Houston are still trying to determine all of the details of the death of eight people at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival.
- LHSAA final brackets will be released today at 11 a.m. after being delayed due to an emergency appeal.
- Acadiana Music Spotlight: Keith Blair
- Today’s Forecast: cold morning, nice and comfortable mid-70s afternoon