11/5/2021 Morning Rush: Biden administration rolls out a new vaccine mandate for employees at large companies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)–Get caught up on everything you need to know with News 10 Morning Rush!
- The Biden administration establishes a new mandate: employees at large companies must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or comply with weekly testing.
- Suspect wanted for Shreveport triple homicide shot and killed by police in Franklin Parish.
- Teachers in St. Landry Parish threaten to find new jobs after school board extended Superintendent’s contract.
- Lafayette Police Department is holding recruitment day this Saturday; hoping to fill 12 new patrol officer positions.
- Lafayette Police and Fire tax renewal ballot on Nov. 13.
- Early voting wraps up tomorrow, Nov. 6. Voters can cast their ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
- Today’s Forecast: cold morning, mild afternoon