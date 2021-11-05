11/5/2021 Morning Rush: Biden administration rolls out a new vaccine mandate for employees at large companies

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)–Get caught up on everything you need to know with News 10 Morning Rush!

Today’s headlines include:

  • The Biden administration establishes a new mandate: employees at large companies must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or comply with weekly testing.
  • Suspect wanted for Shreveport triple homicide shot and killed by police in Franklin Parish.
  • Teachers in St. Landry Parish threaten to find new jobs after school board extended Superintendent’s contract.
  • Lafayette Police Department is holding recruitment day this Saturday; hoping to fill 12 new patrol officer positions.
  • Lafayette Police and Fire tax renewal ballot on Nov. 13.
  • Early voting wraps up tomorrow, Nov. 6. Voters can cast their ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
  • Today’s Forecast: cold morning, mild afternoon

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar