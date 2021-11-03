11/3/21 Morning Rush: Juvenile injured in a shooting on E. Simcoe St.

Today’s Morning Rush Headlines include:
- LPD is investigating a shooting in the 2500 block of E. Simcoe that left one juvenile injured
- Felony suspects in Jennings are not being booked due to the quarantine requirements and lack of space
- Pfizer vaccine could be administered to kids 5-11 as early as the end of this week.
- Lawyer representing Our Lady of Lourdes employees says refiling the lawsuit depends on consequential measures on the hospital’s part.
- 2 years after being the target of an arson hate crime, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church is nearing its reopening
- Hunt, Hook and Cook
- Today’s Forecast