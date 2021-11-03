11/3/21 Morning Rush: Juvenile injured in a shooting on E. Simcoe St.

  • LPD is investigating a shooting in the 2500 block of E. Simcoe that left one juvenile injured
  • Felony suspects in Jennings are not being booked due to the quarantine requirements and lack of space
  • Pfizer vaccine could be administered to kids 5-11 as early as the end of this week.
  • Lawyer representing Our Lady of Lourdes employees says refiling the lawsuit depends on consequential measures on the hospital’s part.
  • 2 years after being the target of an arson hate crime, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church is nearing its reopening
  • Hunt, Hook and Cook
