11/2/21 Morning Rush: Police are investigating one dead after being shot by a Houma officer

  • Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead near downtown Houma on Monday.
  • Mother of 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles, who was found dead nearly a year ago, is now filing a lawsuit against the last family to see Quawan alive as well as the investigating agencies involved.
  • People in Jeanerette honor the memory of 29-year-old Marcus Alexis who was found shot in the middle of the road Saturday.
  • Youngsville Police Chief says this Halloween was full of more tricks than treats.
  • The Diocese of Lafayette will host a mass funeral today at 5:30 for unclaimed bodies in Lafayette Parish, Cathedral of St. John in Downtown Lafayette.
  • New Lafayette Airport terminal could be coming in the new year.
  • The COP Climate Change Conference is coming to an end in Scotland today.
  • Sleeves Up Vaccination event will be held today at Love of Christ Baptist Church in Crowley from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. People getting their first dose will recieve a $100 VISA card.
  • Acadiana Eats: Heavenly Taste 2
  • Weather Forecast: Identical to yesterday.

