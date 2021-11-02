11/2/21 Morning Rush: Police are investigating one dead after being shot by a Houma officer

(The Hill) -- Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S. According to reporting from Business Insider, many more people are now allowed to get the third dose, even if they don’t know it yet.

Under the CDC’s new guidelines, more people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are now eligible for the booster shot. For those who received either vaccines six months ago and are 65 years or older, the booster shot is now recommended.