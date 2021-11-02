11/2/21 Morning Rush: Police are investigating one dead after being shot by a Houma officer

Let’s get you caught up on your way out the door with today’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines include:
- Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead near downtown Houma on Monday.
- Mother of 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles, who was found dead nearly a year ago, is now filing a lawsuit against the last family to see Quawan alive as well as the investigating agencies involved.
- People in Jeanerette honor the memory of 29-year-old Marcus Alexis who was found shot in the middle of the road Saturday.
- Youngsville Police Chief says this Halloween was full of more tricks than treats.
- The Diocese of Lafayette will host a mass funeral today at 5:30 for unclaimed bodies in Lafayette Parish, Cathedral of St. John in Downtown Lafayette.
- New Lafayette Airport terminal could be coming in the new year.
- The COP Climate Change Conference is coming to an end in Scotland today.
- Sleeves Up Vaccination event will be held today at Love of Christ Baptist Church in Crowley from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. People getting their first dose will recieve a $100 VISA card.
- Acadiana Eats: Heavenly Taste 2
- Weather Forecast: Identical to yesterday.