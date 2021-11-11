11/11/21 Morning Rush: Grand Marshal Picard honored in Lafayette Veterans Day drive-by parade

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- Today, Grand Marshal Picard will be honored as the 2021 Grand Marshal of Lafayette Veterans Parade. It will be at Cajundome gate 12 from 4 .m. to 6 p.m.
- Former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover will have a chance to explain why he should not have been fired.
- Police are searching for 15- year-old escaped from the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.
- For 13 years a woman has been upset that her father was buried when a tombstone was dug up in his grave in New Iberia.
- Oil and gas companies came to Lafayette to host a convention to hire employees.
- Port Barre supermarket tells how they are thriving despite the pandemic.
- Acadiana Eats: Boudin Run in Eunice
- Today’s Forecast: Rainy morning, dry afternoon