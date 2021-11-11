11/11/21 Morning Rush: Grand Marshal Picard honored in Lafayette Veterans Day drive-by parade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (StudyFinds.org) — Deadlines on projects and presentations at the office can add an extra layer of stress to our already busy lives outside the workplace. When life gets in the way of our jobs, sometimes there’s just no other choice than to ask for some extra time to finish a task. However, new research shows that might be easier for men than women. According to one study, women are less likely to ask for a deadline extension than than male colleagues.

In comparison to men, researchers found that women are more concerned that they would be “burdening others” by asking for an extension and that people would view them as incompetent if they did so. Women who don’t feel comfortable asking their supervisors for extra time may suffer emotionally and professionally, according to a team from The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business.