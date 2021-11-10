11/10/21 Morning Rush: Breaux Bridge man survives being shot seven times, mother speaks out

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Here’s everything you’ll need from News 10’s Morning Rush as you head out the door.
Today’s Headlines:
- Mother of man shot 7 times in Breaux Bridge asks the shooter to turn themselves in.
- Police arrested and charged suspect in Tuesday morning shooting in Loreauville.
- Man accused of his mother’s death arrested in Texas, set to be transported to Acadia parish jail.
- St. Landry parish Animal Shelter requesting the help of the community.
- Lafayette’s former Police Chief, Thomas Glover, will go before the Fire and Police Service Board to appeal his termination.
- Several propositions for tax renewals on Nov. 13 ballot.
- Pfizer has asked federal health regulators to authorize the COVID-19 booster for all adults.
- Hunt, Hook & Cook: Frog Co.
- Today’s Forecast: chilly morning; mostly cloudy, mid 70s afternoon