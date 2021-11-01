11/1/21 Morning Rush: a man was found dead in the middle of the road with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The beautiful fall weather in Acadiana continues for the start of the workweek. Today and tomorrow will be filled with sunshine and comfortably warm afternoon temps in the upper 70s. Each night will be chilly with lows in the mid 50s. Clouds should increase on Wednesday before our next rain threat moves in on Thursday as showers look likely in Acadiana. Even colder weather is expected by the end of the week as highs will only be in the mid 60s. The upcoming weekend is setting up to be another beautiful one with sunny and cool conditions in Acadiana. Also, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend so we will be “falling back” an hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart

Download the KLFY Weather App on Android or iOS for the latest weather alerts, forecasts, and radar on your phone.