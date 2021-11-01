11/1/21 Morning Rush: a man was found dead in the middle of the road with a single gunshot wound to the head.

  • Police in Breaux Bridge are investigating a shooting that left two in critical condition
  • A man was found dead in the middle of the road with a single gunshot wound to the head.
  • A child and adult were killed in a car crash over the weekend in Acadia parish.
  • A toddler and three adults are recovering from injuries due to an I-10 car crash.
  • President Biden is joining our world leaders in Scotland for a UN Climate Conference.
  • Governor Edwards is also expected to speak on climate change today in Scotland.
  • Destiny of Faith Church in Lafayette offered a safe place for kids as an alternative to trick or treating in the neighborhood.
  • Early Voting has begun
