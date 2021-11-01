11/1/21 Morning Rush: a man was found dead in the middle of the road with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Headlines Today include:
- Police in Breaux Bridge are investigating a shooting that left two in critical condition
- A man was found dead in the middle of the road with a single gunshot wound to the head.
- A child and adult were killed in a car crash over the weekend in Acadia parish.
- A toddler and three adults are recovering from injuries due to an I-10 car crash.
- President Biden is joining our world leaders in Scotland for a UN Climate Conference.
- Governor Edwards is also expected to speak on climate change today in Scotland.
- Destiny of Faith Church in Lafayette offered a safe place for kids as an alternative to trick or treating in the neighborhood.
- Early Voting has begun
- Daily Forecast