10/28/21 Morning Rush: Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference following severe storm in Lake Charles

(NEXSTAR) – Those without health insurance or who want to look into other options will be able to enroll in plans offered through HealthCare.gov beginning next week. Marketplace Open Enrollment will run from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, this year, four out of five people will be able to find health care coverage for $10 or less per month with extra savings made available under the American Rescue Plan.