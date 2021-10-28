10/28/21 Morning Rush: Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference following severe storm in Lake Charles

Today’s Headlines Include:

  • Lake Charles has damages after a severe storm yesterday, Gov. Edwards is set to visit today and hold a press conference regarding damages
  • Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office has formed a Violence Crime Suppression Unit
  • You can find a list of each school district and what they are doing about the mask mandate on our website
  • Lafayette parish early voters are being forewarned not everyone will vote on the same propositions or milages.
  • Acadiana Eats: Vincent BBQ in Scott
  • Today’s Forecast

