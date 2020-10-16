1-year old in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened around 9:00 p.m. in the Ille de Canne area where a child was struck by a vehicle.

Captain John Mowell tells News 10 the 1-year old was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Mowell says one suspect, Joseph Broussard, was arrested and charged with OWI 1st Offense, Felony Hit & Run and First Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring.

We will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as new information becomes available.

