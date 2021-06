GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting near Gueydan Wednesday.

Officials confirmed one person is dead.

Deputies have a suspect in custody, and another person of interest is being detained for questioning.

VPSO Public Information Officer, Eddie Langlinais says, this is an active investigation, and specifics are still limited.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story and update as more information becomes available.