The Pet Stop: Willa is looking for her loving forever home

Adoption page info: Meet the gorgeous Willa! This beauty is all-around amazing! She is house trained, kennel trained, knows sit, knows shake (mostly), plays fetch like a champ, and loves to run, run, and run some more. She is a little head-strong and plays rough, which can be too much for some dogs, but she is friendly.

She is a little over-eager to meet the small critters (gerbils, rabbits, guinea pigs) so we are recommending a home without these animals and/or cats.

Willa is a snuggle bug, lap dog wannabe- so be ready for cuddles! Her teddy bear soft champagne colored fur will cure any blues during your cuddle sessions.

Willa hasn’t been around small children, but we suspect she will do just fine. She is currently working on curbing her jumping on people and doing wonderfully. Willa is a great young gal ready for her perfect forever family.