The Pet Stop: Veterinary Clinic at Copper Crowne

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Second Chance Paws is hosting a bake sale fundraiser on Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First National Bank in Crowley.

Featured on today's The Pest Stop is Dude! This young, cuddly pup is looking for a forever home. Interested in adoption? Email secondchancepaws@yahoo.com for more info.