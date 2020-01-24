Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Pet Stop: ‘Ortiz’ is ready for a forever home

The Pet Stop
Posted: / Updated:

Ortiz is a gentle, mix-breed pup. He’s over a year old, heart-worm free and ready for a loving home. Contact Animals of IPAC for more information on adoption, volunteer work and donations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
41°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories