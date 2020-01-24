Ortiz is a gentle, mix-breed pup. He’s over a year old, heart-worm free and ready for a loving home. Contact Animals of IPAC for more information on adoption, volunteer work and donations.
The Pet Stop: ‘Ortiz’ is ready for a forever home
