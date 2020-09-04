The Pet Stop: Moses needs a forever home

Meet Moses! This American bulldog is just a little over a year old and loves everyone he meets! He’s looking for a loving home as he is in the care of the Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana. Learn more about Moses on his adoption page.
