The Pet Stop: Moses needs a forever home

Meet Moses! This American bulldog is just a little over a year old and loves everyone he meets! He’s looking for a loving home as he is in the care of the Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana. Learn more about Moses on his adoption page.

