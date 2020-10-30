The Pet Stop: Meet Gus!

Gus is an Animal Aid for Vermilion Area shelter favorite and is ready for a loving home! Learn more about Gus and how you can adopt him here.

(Animal Aid for Vermilion Area)

Here’s his Animal Aid for Vermilion Area’s profile summary: “Gus is an amazing dude! He quickly became a favorite while in the shelter. He is very mellow, but playful when prompted. He was pulled into a foster home but didn’t get along with the resident dogs and has been living in boarding for over a year. Come to find out, it wasn’t the other dogs, but Gus protecting his resources. Because he is a resource guarder, we are recommending a home without another dog or a home with resource guarding experience.“