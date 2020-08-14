The Pet Stop: Maggie needs a forever home

Maggie is a rescue dog currently being cared for by Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue.

When they found her, her ears were severely infected. Standard treatments have not solved her problem. They are giving her medication for any pain she is in, but she will need a couple of surgeries that are costly. Haseya’s doesn’t euthanize dogs.

They do all they can, with the help of donations, to heal the animals so they can find families. The surgeries will cost $4400, and any donations are greatly appreciated.

If you can’t adopt a pet, this is a great way to make sure they are taken care of. Visit https://haseyasnewbeginningar.com/ if you can make a donation to help Maggie get the treatment she needs.