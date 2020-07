Meet Leo from the Iberia Parish Animal Shelter.

Leo was a super special guest today at KLFY channel 10- Meet Your Neighbor. Everyone loves this guy and he is searching for a furever family! This super handsome and sweet boy who loves belly rubs deserves to spend his days and nights with someone to love instead of in the shelter all alone. Help us find Leo a home! 💙

Visit petango.com/IPAC to fill out a pre adoption application.

IPAC NEW IBERIA, LA

337.364.6311