The Pet Stop: Jolie Blonde is looking for her forever home

Meet Jolie Blonde! This gorgeous female Labrador weighs 48 lbs and she is about a year old.

According to the Animal Rescue Foundation of Acadiana, Jolie loves to play and snuggle and would make a great companion in a loving home with a yard where she can get plenty of exercise. She is crate trained and in need of some housetraining help, as she is currently housed in a kennel environment.  If interested in adopting please read about the adoption requirements, fees and apply with ARFLA’s online application here.

Read more on her adoption page here.

