The Pet Stop: Cookie is looking for her forever home

(KLFY)- Meet Cookie! This gentle pup is looking to be adopted into a loving home. She is spayed and up to date on shots. She’s good with other dogs but scared of cats. Learn more by visiting her Animal Aid of the Vermilion Area adoption page here.
