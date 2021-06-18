The Pet Stop: Can you give Bella a home?

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden hailed the 300 million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in the U.S. so far, but encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated in a speech Friday afternoon.

His goal to have 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4 is getting closer, but the pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. has dropped below 400,000 people per day — down from a high of nearly 2 million per day two months ago.