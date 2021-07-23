The Pet Stop: Alex and Aiden are looking for a home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Meet Alex and Aiden! They’re looking for a loving home through Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia. Alex and Aiden originally came to Angel Paws in April of 2021 as young pups in a litter of four along with their siblings as the owner surrendered at no fault of their own (unexpected litter). Their mom was a beagle and Angel Paws expects them to be medium-size as fully grown adults. Alex and Aiden are three months old and enjoy all the usual puppy activities such as exploring new things.

If you would like to adopt Alex or Aiden, visit https://www.angelpawsiberia.com/adoptions or call Angel Paws Adoption Center at (337) 365-1923. Angel Paws is located at 1314 Troy Road in New Iberia.