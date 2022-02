LAFAEYTTE, La. (KLFY) — Meet Ziba! She’s looking for a home through ARFLA – Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana. She’s 10 years old and looking for a quiet, loving home. She’s a small terrier mix about 15 pounds. She gets along with other animals. Ziba was previously in a home that her owner could no longer care for her. If you would like to adopt Ziba, email arfla.info@gmail.com or visit arfla.org.