OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) -- The Opelousas Police Department responded to two shootings the night of Thursday, July 8. Two suspects were arrested for the first incident, and a suspect is being sought for the seond, according to a press release from their office.

The first incident happened at 7:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Artigue St. Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting.