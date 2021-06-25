Pet Stop: Umi and Younie are looking for forever homes

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Umi and Younie are two pups looking for a forever home. Both are around five months old and are available for adoption at Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia.

“Younie is part of our ‘Y’ Pups — Younie, Yasin, Yurie, and Ysabelle,” stated Angel Paws officials. “At time of original intake, we were told by local animal control they had no clue what dad was. However their mom, Yara weighs about 31 pounds, so we are expecting them to be medium-size as fully grown adults. Younie enjoys all the usual puppy activities such as exploring new things and snuggling to take puppy naps.

“Umi is part of our ‘U’ Pups — Uriah, Umar, Upton Usher and Umi,” continued officials. “At time of original intake, we were told by local animal control they had no clue what dad was. However, their mom Unique, weighs about 26 pounds, so we are expecting Umi to be medium-size as a fully-grown adult. Umi enjoys all the usual puppy activities such as exploring new things and snuggling to take puppy naps.”