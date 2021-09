BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - Multiple Louisiana legislators are making a push for the Department of Health to allow Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs recently sent a letter to Governor Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The letter was sent on Monday, September 13 and Rep. Hodges asks "Why limit our physicians and our citizen’s choices?"