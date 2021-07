LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- A Lafayette jury has convicted an Oakdale federal inmate of mailing a number of hoax letters to U.S. Senate post office boxes, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook.

Clifton Lamar Dodd, 49, was convicted after a four-day trial and faces up to five years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine or both. Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 28.