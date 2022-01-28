(KLFY) — Meet Ian and Isaac! They are looking for a home through Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia.

These pups were from a litter of 7 pups. They will most likely be medium to large dogs as fully grown adults. Both Ian and Isaac are lovable and playful little boys who enjoy all the usual puppy activities.

If interested in adopting Ian or Isaac, visit Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia. Their address is 1314 Troy Rd.

You can reach them by calling (337) 365-1923 or visiting their website, https://www.angelpawsiberia.com.