NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Foster and Quinn are looking for forever homes. These two boys were both strays before making their way to Angel Paws of New Iberia.

Quinn is around three months old, and he is a terrier mix. Foster is about two months old and his rescuer thinks he’ll be about 44 pounds fully grown.

Quinn will not be ready to go home until after he is neutered on March 16. Foster is available for adoption now.

You can complete an application by sending an email to info@angelpaulsiberia.com.