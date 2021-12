CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Honey is looking for a home through Second Chance Paws. She is a Catahoula dog mix about 4 years old. She gets along with dogs, cats, and other people so she’s an all-around loveable dog available for a home.

For more information or to adopt Honey, visit SecondChancePaws.org or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SecondChancePaws2009/.