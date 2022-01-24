Pet Stop: Bree needs a home

RAYNE,La. (KLFY)– Meet Bree! She’s a loveable dog looking for a forever home through Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue in Rayne.

Bree is such a sweet girl who was overbred in her life. She walked into the shelter July 15, 2021. She gets along with any and everybody. Bree is very calm and wants to please.

If you would like to foster or adopt Bree, you can visit Haseya’s website, or their Facebook page.

Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue is located at 1321 Section Ave. in Rayne. Their phone number is (337) 372-2555.