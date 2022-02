(KLFY) — Meet Summer! She’s available for adoption through Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA). She’s one year old.

Summer has a beautiful brindle coat and is currently in a foster home awaiting her forever home. She is not a fan of small dogs but loves bigger dogs. Summer loves everyone she meets, including children.

For more information on Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA) or to adopt Summer, visit http://aavarescue.com/ or call/text (337) 366-0212.