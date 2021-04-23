Meet Your Neighbor: The Pet Stop — Max & Manny need a home

Daisy is looking for a loving home! She is with Animal Aid Vermilion Area (AAVA). Daisy is about 3 years old and was adopted from AAVA about a year ago. Her family fell on hard times and returned her to AAVA. Daisy is now looking for her forever home! She's dog-, people-, and kid-friendly. For more information and to adopt Daisy, visit http://aavarescue.com/.