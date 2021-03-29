Meet Your Neighbor: The Pet Stop — Grayson

Adoption page info: Meet the gorgeous Willa! This beauty is all-around amazing! She is house trained, kennel trained, knows sit, knows shake (mostly), plays fetch like a champ, and loves to run, run, and run some more. She is a little head-strong and plays rough, which can be too much for some dogs, but she is friendly.

She is a little over-eager to meet the small critters (gerbils, rabbits, guinea pigs) so we are recommending a home without these animals and/or cats.