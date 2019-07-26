Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Top Stories
Police release photo of suspect wanted following weekend shooting in Ville Platte
Coroner identifies 13-year-old girl killed at Gilroy Garlic Festival
After Equifax settlement, tips to protect consumers
WBR Deputy made daring save 175 feet above the river as pregnant woman threatened to jump Monday
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Festivals
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
Cypress Bayou Casino’s Win the Weekend
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Meet Your Neighbor: Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center adoption
The Pet Stop
Posted:
Jul 26, 2019 / 01:16 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 29, 2019 / 12:01 PM CDT
Interested in adoption or want to volunteer? Click
here
.
Local News
Police release photo of suspect wanted following weekend shooting in Ville Platte
After Equifax settlement, tips to protect consumers
Shooting investigation underway at New Iberia apartment home
Police: Father finds son stabbed multiple times in Abbeville, suspect arrested
Driver sought in Jennings hit and run
28-year-old man drowns in Evangeline Parish
Waitr announces expansion to Opelousas
Saints WRs Step up in Thomas Absence
LA weather conditions foster best environment for mold spores
State Police identify man killed in early morning crash in Acadia Parish
More Local