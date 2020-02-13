Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Enter to win a free Test for Life kit

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar